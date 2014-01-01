A Jackson mother delivered the first New Years Day baby at UMMC around 4:29 Wednesday morning.

After nine hours of labor, Jasmine Allen delivered a healthy baby boy named Brayden Allen. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

"My time frame that I wanted him to come was directly at 12," said Allen. "He was expected on Christmas but also I had to go my whole full term with him 4 weeks and then they induced my labor and then they were like you're going to have a New Year's baby."

The Allens already have two other boys, ages 4 and 5. Allen says everyone is pretty excited.

"Everybody pretty excited talking about Aww he a New Year baby and I hope he is the first baby in the city," said Allen.

Allen is still recovering, but overall healthy. She said labor was brutal, but having a healthy baby makes it all worth it.

"It was painful and it was hard I was ...oooo that's a pain that I wouldn't tell nobody to go through but you got to be a soldier," Allen explained.

Jasmine says this will be her third and last child.

