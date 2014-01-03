Senator wants Mississippi to open online voter registration

Senator David Blount says Mississippi is behind the times on voter registration.

"We need to get away from mailing paper back and forth through the mail and we ought to do stuff online. Because the fundamental principle is the more people who are involved in our democracy, the better our government will be.," explained Blount.

There's currently the option to go to the local circuit clerk's office or print out a form on the Secretary of State's website. But you can't submit it online.

"It's just not the way business is conducted in the 21st century," said Blount.

He says a few clicks could streamline the process.

"It saves money because there's someone down at the courthouse that doesn't have to re-enter the information that you provided on a piece of paper," Blount explained.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says he hasn't seen the proposal but he has serious concerns regarding the security of online voter registration. Yet, Blount says there would be built-in checks and balances.

"There's no potential for fraud when the current law requires someone to show id when they go vote," explained Blount.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says that as of August 2013, 13 states offered registration on the web. Six other states have passed legislation but haven't implemented it yet. Supporters say it's an option that could appeal to younger voters.

Blount hopes to have bi-partisan support when he presents the legislation this session.