Mom pleas for justice in son’s disappearance

It has been more than a year since a Holmes County man disappeared. The two men who confessed to killing him are now free, but his mother continues to seek justice.

Lizzie Davis, the mother of victim Darius Davis, spoke exclusively with WLBT.

She has never talked to the media about her son's death.

She says it's painful to see the people she believes are responsible for her son's death free to do whatever they want, even though they confessed.

"They took away my only child, you know they definitely did," said Davis.

"He was a very nice young man he trust people, he was a kind person," Davis added.

Last August, he met up with Bennie Meeks and Meeks' nephew Rayford Meeks to buy a car off Craigslist in Memphis. Bennie told Darius he knew the guy selling the car, but the deal went bad.

They were last seen on surveillance at a Kangaroo Gas Mart in Lexington.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the men admitted to shooting Davis in the back of the head of I-55 and dumped his body. Their confessions were on camera. However, the case was turned over to Carroll County, and because Darius' body was never recovered the suspects were released for lack of evidence.

"Every day they close their eyes when it's open, whatever, I want them to see my son. You know because I see him every day and I can see how they hurt him and how they beat him and it hurts me, every day, every day," said Davis.

Davis wants justice and closure for her son, she said it's what every mother who lost a son would want.

"It's enough to know that he's gone, but I don't even have his remains. I can't put him away properly and that hurts so bad," said Davis.

The MBI also assisted with the investigation.

Calls were made to the lead investigator, but he would not comment on the case.

If you have any information about Darius' remains, please call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at (662) 237-9283.

