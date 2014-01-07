Common Core controversy waiting in the wings at State Capitol

Over the next three months, there will be plenty of issues that are discussed at the Mississippi State Capitol. But there was one that started to come up before they ever gaveled the session to order Tuesday.

The Mississippi Tea Party started the day with an anti-Common Core rally. They stand by their opinion that the federal government will now have control over our kid's education.

The group moved from the rally to the Capitol where they hoped their voices would be heard by the lawmakers.

"It appears that the Mississippi Department of Education did not have a real review of what the Common Core standards were going to say," State Tea Party chairman Laura Van Overschelde explained.

They believe the standards won't live up to the promises of higher achievement. With the session underway, one Senator has a bill aimed at stopping Common Core. It's drafted and ready to file.

"What I would like to do is replace Common Core with exemplary that another state had prior to common core that were heralded by experts across the country as being good standards, better than Common Core," said Senator Angela Hill-R.

Governor Phil Bryant says he'd like to see the legislature follow his lead with Common Core legislation.

"I hope we do that will help us build a fence around our educational system that will keep the federal government from interfering with it. That's why I issued the executive order. Not to appease anyone," Bryant said.

Still, some democratic legislators are skeptical about the controversy.

"These people that are fighting it really don't understand Common Core," said Representative Credell Calhoun-D.

"I'm trusting the local school board. I'm trusting the state board of education to give us some guidance on this matter and I don't see them backing that up right now," maintained Representative Bobby Moak-D.