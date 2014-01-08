Police chase ends with three injured suspects

Three men accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the Raymond Detention center are all still hospitalized Wednesday morning.

This all started around 9:00 p.m., Tuesday night, when an officer noticed a suspect throwing two duffle bags over the fence.

Police tell us those bags contained cigarettes, marijuana, and cellphones.

The man jumped into a Blue Blazer with two other men and drove away.

Police chased the men until the vehicle crashed into a tree at Timberlawn and Maddox.



All three of the suspects were injured, and were taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

They have been identified as Tom Maize, Doran Smith, and Eddie Cooper.

"Yes, we've got three guns; one was stolen one from the University of Mississippi Medical Center," said Othor Cain, Hinds County Sheriff Dept. Spokesperson.

The men are facing charges of entering contraband into a jail, felony fleeing and possession of a handgun.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

