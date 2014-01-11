Town's only bank set to close its doors

The only bank in Terry is shutting its doors for good, leaving a lot of residents upset.

The Regions Bank on Cunningham Avenue sits in downtown Terry and it's the only place residents have to do their banking.

Many elderly who walk to the bank because of transportation aren't sure what they're going to do.

The bank is scheduled to close for good on March 14th.

The closure has local businesses preparing for its effect.

Some restaurant owners have had to decline the use of Region's bank debit cards and only take cash for orders.

It's unclear why the bank is closing, but residents said they've heard it's because the bank doesn't have enough business accounts.

Residents say the mayor is rallying to keep the bank open.

