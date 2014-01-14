MS ammo sales and customer information to be recorded under proposed law

House bill No. 231 proposed in the Mississippi legislature is already creating some controversy.

It would require every person who sells pistol or rifle cartridges in the state to keep records of those sales.

Those records would include the description of the kind and caliber of the cartridges sold; the name, address, license number, and social security number of the person making the buy; and the date of sale.

Those records would then be open to any member of the public at any time.

"With all of these murders all you hear is the public's outrage over all of these killings all over America that the public would want us to do something. And really this is passive. This is not an aggressive measure," explained the bill's author Representative Omeria Scott (D-District 80.)

The second part of the bill would prohibit someone from giving any person under 18 or any inebriated person certain weapons and cartridges.

"If you're somebody that's doing something shady, you're the ones that's going to be buying a lot of ammunition and selling it to these young people," said Scott.

Governor Phil Bryant has already released this comment on the legislation: "Any bills that attempt to track ammunition, seize weapons or otherwise infringe upon the right of Mississippians to keep and bear arms are a frontal assault on the Second Amendment. I will not stand by and allow gun owner rights to be trampled in this state, and I will immediately veto such bills if they reach my desk."

There's also a strong push back on the idea from other lawmakers.

"I think the sooner we can kill that bill, get it out of the way, the better off we are. I don't see where that provides any benefit to anyone. it's just going to increase the cost of ammunition to sportsmen," said Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee Member Representative Herb Frierson (R-District 106).

The bill was referred to two committees: Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Judiciary B. Both committee chairmen say they will not take up the bill.

