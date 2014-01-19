Salvation Army temporary thrift store set to open this week

The Salvation Army is one step closer to getting back to normal after that devastating fire destroyed its thrift store.

Wednesday, a temporary store will open in its place, at the old Sam's Club building off Raymond Road. Volunteers are still looking for donations for the store.

"Donations are great, we are in need of appliances, furniture but everything else been coming in as expected," said Kellie Hannah, supervisor at the Salvation Army Donation Warehouse.

The Salvation Army's family thrift store went up in flames earlier this month, demolition of the building starts next week.

Thanks to the donations the Salvation Army have accepted so far, there is enough to open the temporary store.

"It was an item that we could no longer use and I figured if it can benefit someone else, I'll be happy to donate it," said Jackie Quine, from Terry.

The next few days will be busy for workers as they prepare for its opening.

"We're getting organized, we are overloaded and we're thankful for the community and I just want to say thank you to the community for donating and giving us what we need and putting us back where we need to be," said Hannah.

The temporary store is scheduled to open next Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

