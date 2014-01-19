Educators and supporters to rally at state capitol Monday

Monday, hundreds of educators, parents and community leaders will meet on the Mississippi Capitol to rally for teacher pay raises.

Educators in Mississippi say they haven't had a raise in about seven years.

The Mississippi Association of Educators also known as MAE, say public schools in Mississippi have been under funded by nearly $1.3 billion over the past six years.

Mae is leading the charge across the state to raise teachers' salaries with the CARE ACT, which stands for Confirm a Raise for Educators.

Last week, the Mississippi Democrats held a press conference stating their agenda for the legislative session and pay raises are among the things they are working to get passed.

"We're going to try to get that legislation passed because putting a stipulation on a teacher pay raise I don't think is fair, we've been talking about this three or four years and it's just time for the teachers to get what's coming to them," said Senator Kenny Wayne Jones, a democrat from Canton.

The press conference starts at 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Rotunda.

