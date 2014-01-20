Teachers rally for pay raises

It's a holiday for area schools. Yet some teachers worked outside the classroom Monday.

There were two different groups that protested Monday.





The first group was on the capitol steps and the others inside. Both said money talks, but they're not seeing enough from the state going into classrooms.

There's a renewed push for fully funding the formula known as MAEP. It stands for the MS Adequate Education Program.

While they say the money isn't coming in like it should to the classrooms, they're also saying teachers should be taking home bigger paychecks.

"We deserve that. We are the low man on the totem pole, if you will. And people seem to forget that teachers or teaching is the profession that makes all others possible," said supporter of teacher pay raises.

