Maxwell charged after deaf missing teen found

Forty-one-year-old Jessie "Puddy" Maxwell has now been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found with 16-year-old Justice Moore, who was missing for four days.

Moore was located in Lawrence County. Her mother says she's relieved that her baby has been found and safe, especially because she is deaf.

Maxwell is also deaf but has an implant that allows him to hear and speak. He's in the Raymond Detention Center.

The family says this isn't the first time Maxwell took Moore from their home.

"May 24th 2013 I filed sexual assault charges against this man, she was 15 at the time, he came to my house, took my daughter and sexually assaulted her, then dropped her off at the Waffle House on McDowell Road," April Graham explained.

The age of legal consent in Mississippi is 16. A Hinds County spokesperson says the department is not investigating the case; however, Jackson Police are investigating the 2013 sexual assault.

