In sickness and in health; couple weds at Baptist Hospital

The vows in sickness and in health really hit close to home when a couple got married at Baptist Hospital Saturday.

Rick O'Hair and his wife Penny O'Hair got married in front of people who have supporting them during a difficult time.

Doctors diagnosed O'Hair with appendix cancer and he has been receiving treatment at Baptist Hospital for weeks. His doctor suggested that the couple get married, so he wouldn't have any regrets.

"In sickness and in health," said O'Hair. The fact that she's still willing to marry me in the condition I'm in, words can't explain it."

Vows were exchanged in front of family, friends and the entire 5th floor staff of the oncology unit at Baptist Hospital.

"The doctor suggested it and that's all it took and everybody had a part in it somebody said ill get the flowers, I'll get the cake, I'll bring the clothes, I'll do the makeup," said Sharon Busby, Nurse Manager of the Oncology Unit at Baptist Hospital.

The nurses and staff planned every little detail of Saturday's ceremony and reception.

"We consider it a sacred privilege to be a part of this moment in their journey and in starting their lives together," said Chaplain Marty Harper.

After the ceremony, the couple celebrated their new union with a reception around family and friends. They say it's something they'll never forget.

"The whole hospital has been awesome. We couldn't have done it without them all the prayers and all the friends and family and all the people on Facebook lifted our prayers," said Penny O'Hair.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.