MS Governor declares State of Emergency for 36 counties

Get set for another blast of cold air with a round of winter weather... Temperatures drop quickly tonight as a shot of arctic air arrives; the cold air deepens late tonight/early Tuesday as a disturbance

MICHAEL'S FORECAST: Latest on the winter weather on its way

The list will be updated as soon as new information comes in...

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has declared a State of Emergency for 36 southern counties. The declaration allows resources to be deployed, if needed, when the winter storm hits the state.

The counties are: Adams. Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George. Greene, Hancock. Harrison, Hinds, Jackson. Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jasper, Jones, Lamar. Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, and Wilkinson counties.

Mississippi Highway Patrol plans to have an additional 20 troopers will be sent to the southern part of the state ahead of the storm.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has already started work to pre-treat highways, interstates and bridges. The coast used up most available resources last weekend when the area experienced an ice event. MDOT is fueling trucks and getting snow plow trucks ready to be put on stand-by. They will add salt and sand to slick bridges, as needed.

MEMA is warning people who live in the southern counties to prepare before the storm comes in. The event is considered unprecedented for the coastal region.

The latest First Alert weather forecast says sleet, snow and an extended period of bitter cold.

Many schools in the southern part of the state have already announced they'll be closed Tuesday. MEMA is advising districts to seek advice from their local emergency management directors as they make those decisions.

