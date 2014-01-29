Woman killed, child injured in Smith County accident

A woman is dead, and two other, including a child, are at UMMC, following an 18-wheeler accident in Smith County.

A spokesperson from the Mississippi Highway Patrol says a semi stalled on a patch of ice on Highway 18, and collided with a 1992 Toyota pickup traveling in the opposite direction. The female passenger, Heather McDaniel died at the scene.

A male driver, Christopher Barrett of Forest MS and 19 month old baby was taken to UMMC for non life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating but believe ice was a factor.

Highway 18 is back open.

