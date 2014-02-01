Man found in burning vehicle laid to rest

Family and friends said their final good-byes Saturday to a Hinds County man who was found in a burning car late last week.

The family of Antonio Brockington is still searching for answers surrounding his death.

The funeral for Brockington was held Saturday afternoon at Big Creek Church. His family said he will be cremated.

I spoke to his fiance Saturday afternoon who said they are still devastated about his death and they hope whoever is responsible will turn themselves in.

The family of 33-year-old Brockington wore T-shirts to the funeral that bore his big smile. They said he was a great father who loved to cook. Hinds County Sheriff Deputies found his body last Thursday in a burnt car at the intersection of Springridge Road and MacFarland Road in Raymond. "If you have a conscious, if you have a conscious, if you can see that this man got family here that really loved him, if you have a conscious, if you've got God anywhere in you just turn yourself in", Brockington's fiance' Megon Dennis pleaded.

No arrests have been made.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions regarding this young man's death, so if you have any information you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-TIPS.





