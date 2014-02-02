Metro area football fans crowd local bars to watch Super Bowl XLVIII

Despite the rain, many people are crowding local bars to watch the Super Bowl.

We were at Last Call where their Super Bowl party is just under way.

Folks started gathering to watch the Broncos and Seahawks around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It's expected to be so packed that people had to make table reservations.

Last Call has a lot planned for Sunday night.

Each time your favorite team scores you get a free beer.

They also have beer and wings specials and at the end of the night they are raffling off a Caribbean Cruise.

"We've done it before every year; we give away something big. Last year we had iPhones, iPads and we give all that away. So every year we try to give it back. And just with it being so cold we thought the Caribbean cruise would be an awesome give away," said Rahul Chaddha, owner of Last Call.

Kick off is at 5:25 p.m. on our Fox station.

The Caribbean give away will be right after the game.

