New site and mobile app launched to help Miss. job seekers

New tech-tools could make it easier for you to find your next job.

Governor Phil Bryant first announced the interactive www.mississippiworks.org system in his state of the state address. Monday, he showed off the new resource and invited people to sign up.

"Now we have 26,696 jobs available and we would like to fill every one of those," Bryant said at the time of the press conference.

The state's playing match maker with the launch of the web site and mobile application.

"When I came into office what I wanted was for Mississippi Works to be a one-stop shop," explained Bryant.

You can use a computer or smart phone to log in. When you put in your information and find jobs that you're interested in, a list of matches will be generated. Mark Henry with the Department of Employment Security explained one of the site features.

"It does a skills analysis that tells a person how closely do your skills, your job experience, match the requirements of this job," Henry said.

State Workforce Investment Board Chairman Jay Moon thinks that feature will help fill a void.

"I represent manufacturers and they tell me on a frequent basis that they cannot find the skilled workers they're looking for," Moon told the press conference crowd.

Employers can use the system to find candidates that best fit their openings. The state will also see savings if the search is faster.

Mark Henry said, "The average length of time that an unemployed Mississippian draws unemployment benefits before finding a job has recently fallen from 17 weeks to 15 weeks."

College grads can use MS Grad Jobs to link into the system. 13,000 students have already signed up.

"There are people out there looking for jobs," said Gov. Bryant. "We have jobs available. We need to pair those together and get them to work"

The mobile app will allow folks to get notifications right on their phone when new opportunities open up.

The developers say they don't know of any other states with this type of system.

