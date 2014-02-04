Hot Yoga: Leading People to live Healthier Lifestyles

We all live busy lives. Whether it's a full time job, or raising kids, life can get hectic and, unfortunately, working out can get placed on the back burner. But, a form of Hot Yoga is gaining popularity in the metro area and balancing people's lives.

It's called Sculpt Yoga and for Caroline Newkirk it was a life changer.

Newkirk has a busy schedule, between taking care of her 3 year old son and a full time job as a bureau director for the Mississippi Department of Health, she rarely has the time to work out.

"I try to balance it all," said Newkirk. "If I didn't have to work full time I would do Yoga 24-7."

She was tired of crowded gyms and longed for something different, so she started taking Yoga classes.

"This holistic approach to health that you don't get from walking on the treadmill at the gym," said Newkirk.

Historically, Yoga meditation originated in India around 500 BC. It's been known to be part of the early teachings of Buddism.

It wasn't until the 1980's that Yoga started to become a popular form of physical exercise.

"One of the main things, the benefits of yoga, that you're not only becoming more flexible but you're also gaining strength, burning calories and toning," said Ana Bruton, who has been teaching yoga for years and doing it since she was 13. "So your body changes quite drastically."

Joyflow Yoga opened 4 years ago, and owner Debbie Lewis has added a number of classes based on its popularity.

"We offer chairs if you're really, really out of shape, relaxation and meditation as well as deep flow and sculpt," said Lewis.

Sculpt Yoga is a form of hot yoga that uses weights. You are constantly detoxing.

"We're conditioning tiny, tiny, little muscles, explained Bruton. "Tiny movements in the yoga that we teach, it focuses on moving with the breath and so again it brings that awareness to the tiniest little muscles."

Daryl McQuirk was also looking for a change in his workout, so he started sculpt in the Spring of 2012.

"A lot of men are naturally inflexible or lacks flexibility through the hips and shoulders in certain areas," explained McQuirk.

The class ranges from about an hour to an hour and 15 minutes. It really focuses you to center your mind on something positive. Those are the thoughts Newkirk needed for her life.

"I sleep better, I feel better, I'm calmer," said Newkirk. "I feel like I'm a nicer person, frankly, when I'm taking care of myself and this is one of the easiest ways to do that."

It's an hour or more of peace in a life filled with stressors.

"You just don't get that at the gym," said Rebecca Mullican of Ridgeland. "I don't get that at the gym, I don't have that peace."

Joyflow Yoga is offering a special for the month of February, 30 classes for $30.00. The studio offers a variety of classes like Flow, Sculpt, Power and other classes.

Butterfly Yoga is another studio in the metro area. It offers basic yoga, chair base, level's 1, 2 and Yoga over 50 for those ages 50 or up. Each class is $15 bucks or you can get one month unlimited for $90.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.