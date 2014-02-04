Mississippi lawmakers race against the clock for deadline day

Lawmakers raced against the clock Tuesday to sift through a mountain of bills. Busy hallways and lawmakers sifting through stacks of bills is a common site on deadline day. They try to pull out the weeds and shrink the numbers of total bills.

"After this being a deadline day the process is going to begin and we're going to be off rolling," said Senator Kenneth Wayne.

With the hours ticking down, Representative Brad Mayo tried to make a last minute plea for a bill that would limit junk food purchases with food stamps.

"I have yet to see a Mississippi farm that grows 2 liter soft drinks or chocolate snack cakes," Mayo explained.

But the public health chairman did not plan on taking the issue back up.

Education committees had a lot on their plate. On the House side, teacher pay raises have taken center stage. The house proposal would give a $4,250 raise over the next four years. Education chairman Rep. John Moore-R says there's not much room to shift those numbers.

"There's just a certain amount of money we can commit to the teacher pay raises and anything that goes beyond that is going to endanger the life of the bill itself," described Moore.

Chairman Herb Frierson's House appropriations committee also passed the raise proposal Tuesday. It now goes to the House floor.

"There's a good chance it's going to happen unless the economy, you know, goes to Hades in a hand basket," Frierson explained.

Both chamber's education committees passed legislation that would create a separate district to take over individual failing schools. The department of education can currently only take over full districts.

Several public health, corrections and criminal justice bills have also made it through the committee gauntlet. They will come up for floor debates as the session continues.

