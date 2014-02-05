Mississippi Senate passes texting and driving bill with small penalties

The Mississippi Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would make texting and driving against the law. Current law addresses careless driving but not texting specifically.

Senate Bill 2434 adds language that says, "It is a rebuttable presumption that a person who manually texts or accesses social media while driving is in violation of this section."

The penalties are minimal. The law for careless driving says drivers will be punished by a fine between $5 and $50.

Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it will be sent to the House for debate.

