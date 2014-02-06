Legislation could impact rules of the road in Mississippi

Wheels are turning at the State Capitol on how to change some of the rules of the road. These proposed changes could impact the way you drive, how fast you do it and what you need to have checked.

Representative Johnny Stringer-D wants you to let the speedometer go from 70 to 75 on the interstate without blue lights behind you.

"I think time is money and you know people are in a hurry," said Stringer. "They want to get back to their families and we just want to allow them to do that."

The House passed the bill last year. It didn't survive in the Senate. Regardless, one set of drivers can't hit the gas pedal like the rest of us.

"A school bus cannot run over 50 miles per hour regardless of what road it's on," explained Representative Ken Morgan-R.

The House passed a bill that takes away that restriction. But it was held on a motion to reconsider.

"If they're going 50 miles per hour on the interstate where most of the vehicles are running 70 miles per hour, they stand a good chance of being rear ended," described Morgan.

Safety concerns fueled discussions on the Senate side about texting and driving. It passed a bill that adds it into the current careless driving law. The penalties are low, ranging between $5 to $50.

"I actually think that it may be used more because it is a smaller fine," said Senator Sally Doty-R. "I think our law enforcement might be a little more aggressive in using this because it is a $50 fine."

Another bill they're proposing would keep you from having to get in your car and go to a location to get one of these inspection stickers every year.

Representative Jody Steverson-D says the stickers are just an extra burden.

"There's only 17 states still requiring inspection stickers," Steverson said. "So, we're getting in line with the other states. Alabama and Arkansas do not require inspection stickers in their states."

The $5 fee goes into the state's general fund. Some lawmakers have concerns about the loss of that revenue.

All of these bills still have a long road to the Governor's desk. Both chambers will have to first sign off on them.