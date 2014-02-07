National Wear Red Day to promote heart disease prevention

Friday, February 7th is National Wear Red Day and we are celebrating it around the metro area.

Everyone is encouraged to add some red to their wardrobe to learn more about heart disease. The goal of National Wear Red Day is to spread the word about the impact the illness has on women.

Heart disease kills more women than any other disease, but it is preventable. Monitoring your blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing your salt intake, exercising and not smoking can greatly reduce your chances of being diagnosed with heart disease.

Visit www.GoRedForWomen.or/WearRedDay to learn more about National Wear Red Day.

