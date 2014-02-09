Dixie National Rodeo draws thousands

Thousands of people packed the state fairgrounds this weekend for the 49th annual Dixie National Rodeo.

In 2012, 40,000 people attended and organizers believe this year attendance will be even more.

The Dixie National has become a tradition for many families, like Monte Ladner's family. He has been attending the Dixie National Rodeo for more than 40 years. He's now passing on the tradition to his grandchildren.

"Clean, family fun and a lot of excitement to watch these cowboys travel all over the nation come in here and do their best for the people here," Ladner explained.

This is a professional sport most people are unable to witness on a day to day basis. That's one of the reasons why thousands of families pack the Mississippi Coliseum for it.

"A lot of times in Rodeo we portray the western heritage so bringing families out to enjoy rodeo it's a lot of fun and everyone comes out and there's so many things for different age groups for people to enjoy," said Alden Burdine, Ms.Rodeo Mississippi 2014.

This year there were 825 entries, eight rodeos and 8 concerts. It not only helps the contractor who brings the show, but the weeklong event also helps Jackson economically.

"This is a $20 million dollar impact for the city of Jackson in this state so not only is the Dixie National good to us people in Mississippi are good to the state and are good to the city of Jackson and this surrounding area," said Cindy Hyde-Smith, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

A favorite for Saturday's activities was the bull riding. It's one of the reason Joshua Friedel brought his son.

"My son, I wanted to take him out to experience something different and it's local so this is kind of neat," said Friedel.

The family fun entertainment keeps families like the Ladners coming back each year.

"If you haven't come out to it you need to come out and enjoy it it's worth time," Ladner explained.

