Freezing Rain Expected Overnight for Yazoo City

Rain is already falling in Yazoo City and with temperatures expected to drop overnight and a possibility of freezing rain.

MDOT crews in Yazoo City started their shift around eight Tuesday night. They are focusing on bridges and overpasses for pretreatment because those are the spots that freeze the quickest.

Yahoo City looked like a ghost town because most people are staying indoors to not risk dangerous driving conditions. The city is currently under a winter storm warning.

Corry Harms, Maintenance Engineer for District 3, MDOT says crews are working around the clock to keep you safe.

He advises residents to not go out overnight unless you have to.

