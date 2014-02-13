Debates still go lengthy despite deadline

Thursday was the deadline for floor action on bills in the chamber where they were filed. An abortion debate had emotions running high in the House.

"If it was only one we could save with this bill it would be worth the effort," said Representative Andy Gipson.

Gipson authored the bill that would ban abortions at and after 20 weeks.

"These are the abortions that are the most cruel, the most inhumane," explained Gipson. "We really don't need to have them except in very limited circumstances. The exceptions in this bill are for the life of the mother or the case where the baby just cannot live, regardless of medical treatment."

Gipson says the bill won't impact the abortion clinic. They don't perform abortions after 16 weeks. But records show hundreds of abortions in the state that list the age as unknown.

Most of the floor debate was between Representative Adrienne Wooten and Gipson. Wooten wanted an exception added.

Wooten explained she wanted it, "for individuals who may have conceived a child under the circumstances of rape or incestuous relations."

An amendment proposed by Rep. Toby Barker-R to include that exception failed. The bill passed 89-22.

On the Senate side, Senator Videt Carmichael-R successfully made the first step to undo a law on Wednesday.

The first day of school next year is set to be no earlier than the third week in August. That went into law last year.

"It never should've been done in the first place that's the easiest reason and the reason," stated Carmichael.

Senator Angela Hill believes a late start would've improve student achievement and been better with Mississippi weather.

"School buses aren't air conditioned and we've got babies sometimes that are traveling two hours on these school buses" said Hill.

The bill now goes to the House for approval.

