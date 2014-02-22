Gun and Knife Show features 100 different exhibitors

Gun enthusiasts packed the Mississippi Trademart Center for the 30th annual Great Southern Gun and Knife Show.



Organizers said attendance was high pretty much throughout the day.

This show stops through Mississippi four times a year.

The show features 100 different exhibitors and 400 tables of various types of firearms ammo, concealed carry holsters, cases and stun guns.

We asked people how they feel about Second Amendment sales tax holiday and many people were in favor of it.

"We have many people in state government, police, other law enforcement and as well as the average citizen who comes to exercise their 2nd Amendment Right and does so in a responsible manner," said Shawn Bean, Director of Great Southern Gun and Knife Show.

"It's something that we all need when you're thinking about your family and protection just like there's a tax free weekend for school supplies everything fits," said Nadia Matthews of Jackson.

If you didn't make it out Saturday, you'll have time to get out on Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m.







