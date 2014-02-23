Cancer League and American Cancer Society Host Local Gala

Finding a cure for cancer is what many people here in the Capitol City are trying to do by raising money for research.
The Cancer League annual gala took place at The South Saturday night. The purpose of the event is to honor local cancer survivors and to raise donations to help find a cure to a disease that affects millions of families.
The gala included a silent auction, free wine pairings, food stations and live music.
In 2012, more than 112,000 people in Mississippi went to cancer.org looking for resources. The gala honoree was Marshall Ramsey, 45, who is a melanoma survivor and has been honored by the Melanoma Research Foundation. Ramsey is a radio host on the Marshall Ramsey Show on SuperTalk Mississippi network and a part-time cartoonist for The Clarion-Ledger.
Ramsey recently ran The Marine Corps Marathon and raised $13,000 for melanoma research.
"You know I was so blessed, I had three doctors miss my melanoma and a fourth one caught it so I got another chance at life so I have committed the rest of my life to make sure other people get the same chance I had," said Ramsey. All the proceeds from Saturday's gala goes to The Cancer League and The American Cancer Society for Cancer Research.
