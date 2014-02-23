Mother of alleged teen rape victim speaks out

The mother of the 14-year-old girl who's accused her uncle of rape spoke exclusively with Fox40 about her daughter's ordeal.

Timothy Javon Knight, 35, was arrested Thursday by Jackson Police. Knight is accused of raping his 14-year-niece.

The mother of the victim, said her daughter had been lured by her uncle to his house to help clean and earn some extra money.

She said when the teenager came out of the bathroom, that's when the uncle cornered her.



The mother said her daughter called her at work and told her about the incident.

"He forced her to the back room and when they got to the back room he pulled out a metal can opener, put it up to her throat and said , 'If you scream, I'm gonna do something to you'," said the mother of the victim.

"It's sad to say that family is not to be trusted," the mother added.





Knight is currently being held by authorities at the Hinds County Jail.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

