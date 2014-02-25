Past girlfriends of alleged sexual molester say charges are false

About two weeks ago, SWAT members surrounded a Southwest Jackson home looking for Melvin Mason, who escaped court in Hancock County.

Mason was facing a series of sex charges that included four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and three counts of sexual battery.

When SWAT members found Mason he was at Samantha Boyd's house. She says she knows he had a past but he would never hurt children and the charges are false.

"He's not one of these people that go out and molest children or try to hurt people. He's a kind, loving, caring guy," said Boyd.

Boyd became friends with another one of Mason's previous girlfriends, Larkin Mason. She is the mother of the children where the sex charges stem from. She says one of her old friends coerced her kids to lie to police.

"My children has made false accusations before, the woman who actually took my children to DHS and said that my children had been molested is who I was living with after my children father was murdered," Larkin Mason explained.

Mason also believes her children, who are in custody of the county were told to say those things in order to get Mason for other information.

"I know they are.... they are trying to put a wall between him and the brotherhood because they think he knows something about something," Mason said.

Mason was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood Prison gang. He's had a series of run ins with the law, but was released from prison in 2010.

"Prison is suppose to rehabilitate you it had rehabilitated him, he was trying to make an effort to be a better person," Larkin Mason said.

Mason's trial on the sex charges is August 18th in Hancock County.

