Crystal Springs High School principal and a teacher resign

The principal of Crystal Springs High School, Michael Evans and teacher, Kwinsi Bridges have both resigned after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students were reported to the Crystal Springs Police Department.

The Copiah County School District accepted their resignations Monday night at the school board meeting. School District spokeswoman Martha Traxler said in an email Tuesday that "The Copiah County School Board voted yesterday to accept the resignations from Mr. Evans and Mr. Bridges."

When asked why, district officials say they couldn't comment on personnel matters.

We spoke to parents and students outside of Crystal Springs High School Tuesday afternoon. Parents say they heard about the allegations and were shocked.

"Mr. Bridges is a good teacher and track coach, I couldn't see him doing anything inappropriate," said Janet Sullivan. "This is highly unusual for this to happen in this school of all of the time I have never heard of anything happening like this but I hope they check their stories out and check them out well"

Students say some of the allegations came from members of the track team.

Detective Chris Palmer is working the case for the Crystal Springs Police Department. He would not comment on the case and says there's an investigation. However, parents say several complaints have been made to the police department about Evans and Bridges.

