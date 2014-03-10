Harvey Johnson officially announces run for Mayor; Jonathan Lee not running

Harvey Johnson officially announced plans to run for Jackson Mayor Monday afternoon. Johnson served 3 terms as mayor between 1997 and 2013.

During his news conference he talked about his previous work for the city which included construction of Jackson's convention center, the revitalization of the I-55 corridor, and installation of traffic lights on highway 49 and John F. Kennedy.

He wants voters to count on his experience to gain results.

"We need experience. We need experience that we can trust," said Johnson. "I'm so pleased that voters passed the 1 percent sales tax. That's going to create millions of dollars come into our treasury to fix potholes, streets, water and sewer lines and drainage and you simply need someone with experience to make sure that money is properly spent."

Jonathan Lee, who had the most votes in the 2013 primary, but lost to Mayor Lumumba in a run-off, will not run in the special election.

"My family and I have given prayer and consideration to mounting a campaign, and together we have come to the conclusion that I will not seek the office at this time," said Lee in a statement released Monday evening.

The Jackson city clerk's office says no candidates have formally turned in registration packets for mayor, however, forms have been picked up. City Council President Melvin Priester plans to announce his candidacy for mayor Tuesday, and council member Margaret Barrett-Simon will make a decision by the end of the week.

Candidates must file petitions by March 19. The special election is April 8.

