Crews use boat in search for missing 2 year old

Madison Fire Rescue lowered a boat into the pond that's directly across the street from the Lewis family home on Tuesday morning. We're told this is the second time they've put a boat in the water there.

The depth varies from 2 to 7 feet. The crew spent nearly an hour using sonar equipment to search the entire pond.

Myra's mom, Ericka Lewis, is still in jail as of Tuesday. A judge ordered her a $5,000 dollar bond Monday. That was for the felon carrying a concealed weapon charge. She posted that bail but she is being held because her probation violation that stems from a previous welfare fraud case.

Myra's father Gregory Lewis also had a previous run in with the law. He was charged with grand larceny in 2002 in Madison County. But that charge was dropped in 2005 during pretrial.

Sheriff Randy Tucker said yesterday that search crews would not return to Mt. Pilgrim Road in Camden unless they got information that led them back there. That is where 2-year-old Myra Lewis' family lives and where she was last seen.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.