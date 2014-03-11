3 people say they saw Myra Lewis at a Memphis hotel

Memphis Police say 2-year-old Myra Lewis was seen at a south Memphis hotel today, and that three people reported seeing her. The FBI is investigating the sighting.

One of the people is an employee at a Discovery Inn, on South Third Street. Police arrived on the scene and found nothing.

The employee says she saw Myra with a man.

Myra disappeared from her Camden home March 1. A $20,000 reward is being offered for solid leads in the case.

