Pond clear in search for Myra Lewis

On Thursday, dive teams from Madison and Ridgeland wrapped up their 2nd day of searching the pond across from Myra Lewis' home in Camden. The dive team tells us that the pond is clear as it relates to the search.

"We've overlapped the patterns," said Madison Fire Department shift commander Dwayne Meeks. "Did grid searches in the pond. We've overlapped the grid searches. So we have put our hands on the bottom of this pond."

Crews used sonar in the pond twice before sending in divers. The first time was the first day Myra went missing. They repeated the process on Tuesday. Meeks said the divers serve as a double check.

"It's stumps and logs and the divers can actually get up under those stumps and logs and check to make sure there's nothing in this pond," described Meeks.

Meeks said anytime you put a diver in the water, it's dangerous. The depth of the pond on Mt. Pilgrim Road can go from 2 to 14 feet quickly when divers are searching. They have to keep safety a priority.

The crews also used the search as a training opportunity for the two agencies.

"Clear this pond," explained Meeks. "That way there's no question of anything that could be in it."

The Madison County Sheriff's Department says the divers are part of the investigative process and not the result of a new lead.

