No bond for suspect in shooting of mother and daughter

Authorities have confirmed the identities of both shooting victims from a Saturday morning incident.

19-year-old Kristen Williams was fatally shot around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 408 Fredrica Avenue.

Her mother was also shot.

Jackson Police Assistant Chief Lee Vance confirmed the shooting of 49-year-old Davietta Horton, who was shot in the stomach.

Police have charged 46-year-old David Horton with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Horton is the stepfather of Williams and husband to Horton.

He appeared in court Saturday morning and was given No Bond.

Officer Colendula Green said the 49-year-old was in surgery Saturday morning.

A neighbor spoke about the shock of such a crime happening in her neighborhood.

"It was a quiet family and they kind of stayed to themselves never bothered anyone. The little girl was just a sweet young lady. Um it's just kind of disbelief to believe that this is happening you know, all this violence that's happening in our neighborhood," one neighbor said.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.