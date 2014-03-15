Mal's St. Patty's parade rated a '10' by some parade goers

One of the largest St. Patty's Day parades in the country came right through the Capitol City Saturday afternoon.

The Mal's St. Patty's Day Parade drew thousands of people form all over the US. It's known as the green Mardi Gras, started more than 30 years ago by Mr. Malcolm White.

For about an hour and a half downtown Jackson turned into Emerald City. It's one of Mississippi's top attractions with a variety of floats smiles and beads. A staple in Jackson since the 80s and some families have been coming ever since.

"Probably 20 years or more come all the time, I use to come as a teenager and now as I'm a grandma I bring my grand babies down they love it, they love collecting the beads and the candy it just makes their day," said Mary Pigott, who's been coming to this parade for 20 years.

"We've come for the past seven years I've brought her for the past five actually and we love it, just getting all the beads and the candy and everything we can get," said Jill Gregory from Madison.

Crowds began to flood downtown early Saturday morning with people looking to get a good spot.

So what makes people come back year after year?

"The atmosphere everybody's happy, the beads are going, everybody's having a good time," said Joseph Moran of Florence.

"Being able to walk downtown Jackson with an open beer and don't go to jail," said Regina Oates.

From young to old, it's a little bit of something for everyone.

"I like the beads and the tutus," said Amaiya Sanders.

"We do it every year. We just like to get out with everybody else and meet new people," said Brandi Rimes of Pearl.

"I rate it a 10 and I'll come back next time with lawn chairs and camp out a little earlier than what I did," added Carnita Shainall of Jackson.

The parade started rolling at the corner of Court and State Street at 1p.m. Saturday afternoon and it brings in a lot of dollars for the city.

Heavy Police presence is still on hand as of late Saturday evening for the after party at Hal and Mal's. Officials have arrested people for drunk driving. If you're heading out and drinking, please act responsibly and coordinate a designated driver.

