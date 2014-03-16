Supervisor concerned about police chases injuring bystanders - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Supervisor concerned about police chases injuring bystanders

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

We see them quite often...high speed chases all over the metro.

Sunday Hinds County Supervisor Kenneth Stokes spoke out about the concern of chases spilling into other counties and injuring innocent bystanders.

It was along this highway where Flowood Police initiated a high speed chase into Jackson looking for two suspects.  

That chase ended in a crash pinning an innocent bystander. 

Stokes is calling for more checks and balances when it comes to these chases to avoid these types of injuries.

During a press conference Sunday Stokes said these type of incidents where police cross into other jurisdictions happen far too often and often result in accidents.

The family of 28-year-old Rodgrigues Brown who was seriously injured in that chase also spoke out.

His mother said her son was lucky to live, but others may not be.

"I just want something to be done about it because I can tell the story about my son and he can also tell the story, but there may be a case where someone can't tell the story," said Gail Brown, mother of Rodgrigues Brown.

"This time it was Flowood Police who almost killed this young lady's son a few weeks ago. It was the city of Madison Police who had an accident and young man was in the hospital. So it's other jurisdictions coming into this county and it needs to end," Stokes said.

Stokes said he contacted the Hinds County District Attorney and attorney general to get the family some answers.

He requested a meeting with them.

We'll be sure to monitor the progress of this initiative and let you know the results of that meeting.


Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly