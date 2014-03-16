Supervisor concerned about police chases injuring bystanders

We see them quite often...high speed chases all over the metro.

Sunday Hinds County Supervisor Kenneth Stokes spoke out about the concern of chases spilling into other counties and injuring innocent bystanders.

It was along this highway where Flowood Police initiated a high speed chase into Jackson looking for two suspects.

That chase ended in a crash pinning an innocent bystander.

Stokes is calling for more checks and balances when it comes to these chases to avoid these types of injuries.