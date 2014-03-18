Airport police officer arrested for DUI

A Jackson International Airport officer is facing a number of charges, including DUI. Winona Police arrested Shechem Jemiah Townsend Sunday morning after he led officers on a chase.

Officers tried to pull Townsend over on Highway 82 in Winona, but he resisted then continued on I-55 North. He was eventually arrested.

Jackson International Airport says it cannot comment on Townsend's arrest because it's a personnel matter.

Police also charged Townsend with careless driving and failure to yield to blue lights.

