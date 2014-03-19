Man accused of killing step daughter had criminal past

We are learning more about the man accused of killing his step daughter and shooting his wife last Saturday in West Jackson. Jackson Police arrested David Horton for shooting his step daughter Kristian Williams to death and her mom, his wife, Davietta Horton at their Fredrica Avenue home.

"I was sad," said Victor Williams, who lived on Frederica Avenue. "I seen the young lady. I seen his wife. I use to see him all the time and I couldn't believe something like that will happen in this area."

His case was bound over to a Grand Jury Wednesday.

We obtained Horton's rap sheet from Jackson Police Department. It's filled with a criminal past. He was arrested five times for Domestic Violence between 1997 and 2005.

He also served time for a robbery and carjacking incident in May of 2005, faced drug charges and had a number of traffic violations.

Neighbors say Davietta Horton had just gotten out of a domestic violence situation before she met Horton. From the outside, neighbors say, the family seemed to have it together.

"They were pretty quiet, good family, like I said he was a professional he was a plumber, I think he was and she was a school teacher," said Williams.

There are surveillance cameras outside the family's home that may have captured the last moments of Kristian Williams life. It will be used as key evidence in the case.

David Horton was an ordained minister at one point of his life, but his brother, a pastor at a church in Pearl, pulled his license. Horton served time for Robbery, Carjacking and faced drug charges.

Some people who live in the West Jackson neighborhood are still in disbelief something so tragic like this has happened.

"Yes, very shocked I didn't think this man would have it in him to do what he done that day," said one neighbor.

Police have not yet released a motive.

