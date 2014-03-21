Mayoral Candidates Square Off in First Forum

Thursday evening Jackson residents got a better idea about the candidates running to be the city's next mayor. The West Central Jackson Improvement Association hosted the first forum for this special election season.

For the first time, candidates running for the late Mayor Lumumba's position squared off, answering questions from the community.

Those who attended were Harvey Johnson Jr., Melvin Priester Jr., John Horhn, Tony Yarber, Margaret Barrett-Simon, Regina Quinn, Albert Wilson, Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Francis Smith Jr.

Candidates commented on a number of issues, from education to who should elect the Jackson School Board to economic development and crime.

"It's up to all of us to make sure that our children are properly educated, properly nourished, properly directed," said Harvey Johnson, Jr.

"Y'all are qualified to pick a school board, y'all know better as parents, as grandparents as community members," said Melvin Priester Jr.

"We've talked about green housing and using green energy in order to develop the city that's important that's not only important when it comes to our carbon footprint but the government is providing grants," said Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Those who attended the forum Thursday night came to get a better idea of who was running.

"I've heard a lot of the plans that many of the candidates have already began to discuss but I just want to hear more about the issues," said Latonia Banks of South Jackson.

We asked people what will influence their decision at the polls, many say experience.

"There are a lot of things that need to be done but if you haven't had any experience on any of the things that have already happened in the city if Jackson there's no way you can come in and say I'm going to do this I'm going to do that," said Rubye Mickel, who attended the forum.

