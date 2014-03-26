Push for LGBT equality grows in Capital city

Same sex marriage has been an ongoing controversial issue in Mississippi for quite some time.

The last time the issue was brought before voters, it failed by a large margin, but recently there's been a huge push for it to be legalized.

Tuesday morning, same sex couples tried to apply for marriage licenses at the Hinds County courthouse.



As expected, they were denied; but supporters believe it's just a matter of time before that changes.

"What we are seeking is equal treatment under the law," said Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara of the Campaign for Southern Equality. "We're also seeking to spend our life with a person we love and we think that's something that almost everyone can understand. Imagine if you were told you couldn't be with the person you loved."

In Mississippi, there are currently no laws being proposed that would allow same sex couples the right to marry.

Groups like the Campaign for Southern Equality and the "We Do" campaign will host events to gain support and change the perception that gay marriage is wrong.

"A lot has changed in those ten years and just on a very human level things have changed like children have come out to their parents as gay more and more American families understand this is a very personal issue," said Rev.Jasmine Beach-Ferrara.

The last time the issue was brought before the public for a vote was 2004.



Eighty-six percent of people voted against it.

"If we went back and started and tried this again; if we out it to a vote, I think the number would be much less that would be against it," said Allen Black, a gay rights supporter.

The times have changed since that last vote, but it remains to be seen when "less would be against it" will change to "most being for it."

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved