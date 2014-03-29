Man involved in Yazoo City fatal fight turns himself in

Yazoo City Police have confirmed one of the men involved in Saturday evening's deadly fight in Yazoo City has turned himself in.

Michael Marshall, 42, turned himself into police Sunday afternoon.

Mashall is accused of hitting Demarcus Jones, 25, in the head with a shovel Saturday night after a fight. Jones suffered a serious wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This all started around 6 p.m. Saturday. Yazoo City Police said a group of guys were at a park on Perkins Street in the Jonestown neighborhood when a fight broke out.

Police said Marshall hit Jones in the head with a shovel during that fight. Friends are still mourning.

"You know he was a good person you know of course everybody has faults but he was a good person when anybody get to arguing, anybody get to fighting he's there to try to break it up you know," said Curtis Berry, a friend of Demarcus.

Investigators with Yazoo City Police say it's not clear what led to the fight, but neighbors believe it may have been gambling. Nonetheless, Berry says this type of activity is very uncommon.

"Uncommon, uncommon, we have kids at the park all day, all day, I mean of course you know you have the ones who gamble over jump shots you have all that," Berry explained.

Authorities said Jones' brother, Jeremy Jones, then shot Marshall, who was treated Saturday night at UMC and released.

Jones' brother was arrested on the scene and police charged him with discharging a firearm in city limits and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses said a lot of the violence starts from those who come into Yazoo City from surrounding towns.

"Most of the problem is the ones that comes outside of Jonestown, come over here and get to fighting sometimes they be shooting, not all the time. But we got a lot of children, a lot of kids, up and down this street, suppose to be a safe haven now there's shootings going on," said Yazoo City Supervisor Willie Wright.

Friends of Jones say he was a well known hip hop artist in Yazoo City. He leaves behind two children.

"Demarcus you know he was just, to my understanding he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, it's other ways to solve problems," said Berry.

Marshall faces homicide charges. Police said more charges may follow.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

