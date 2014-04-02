Holmes County Sheriff wants to ban pit bulls

The Holmes County Sheriff says he wants a ban on pit bulls after a three-year-old boy was attacked and killed. Monday, two pit bulls mauled Christopher Malone to death after they broke out of their pen.

Malone's mother, who was bitten trying to fight the dogs off, is out of the hospital. The dogs are being held at Twin Oaks Animal Hospital pending orders on whether they will be put to death. That decision is up to the Holmes County District Attorney.

Right now, there is no ordinance banning pit bulls in Holmes County, but Sheriff March wants that to change.

"I'd love to see that changed because people (are) actually scared of these kind of dogs," said March. "We get complaints about them. They be at people houses and people get complaints about them, but basically we tell them that there's no ordinance for us to do anything.

There is a pit bull ban in the city of Lexington. Sheriff March says since the dogs were family pets, there is still no determination if charges will be filed.

