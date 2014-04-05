Toddler and mother struck by vehicle

Carthage Police are investigating after a toddler was struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say the driver was possibly speeding on Highway 16 in Carthage when he allegedly hit a toddler and her mother who were crossing the highway.

Carthage Police say officers responded to an accident Saturday involving a child, but they would not give any details.

Witnesses told 3 On Your Side the accident happened just before noon.

They said the mother, Kathaleena Escabar, tried to push her daughter, Patricia Escabar, out of the truck's path, but it was too late.

"When I noticed the vehicle it was at McDonald's. So I'm thinking he has enough time to either slow down or stop," said Latrice Collins.

"They were so close to getting on the concrete.... and I though well they'll make it... but by that time we heard a loud BOOM, the baby kind of went up in the air and rolled. I called 911 and when they got here, the driver stated that he was going 30 miles per hour but clearly he wasn't." Collins added.

"Had he tried to stop there would have been no way he would have hit that child that hard for her to fly up in the air. And for him to leave skid marks from over there way over here," Another witness, Wanda Sanders said.

Paramedics transported Patricia to UMMC. At last check she was in fair condition at this time.

Her mother is expected to be okay.

At this time we do not know if charges will be filed.

