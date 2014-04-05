One man shot; five taken into custody

A shoot out in west Jackson ended with a man in the hospital and at least five men behind bars.

It all happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday on Mosley Avenue.

We've learned one man was shot twice during that shoot out and is recovering at UMMC.

After the shots were fired, police started chasing the suspects throughout west Jackson.

The incident ended on Skyline Drive.

Neighbors describe the scene as being chaotic.

They said some of the suspects were seen hiding under a house.

"We just heard a lot of gunshots and it scared the kids and we told them to get in the house. And next thing I know we see police cars coming running all back of the houses and stuff and we looked and they brought about four of them from under the house," said witness Gloria Taylor.

JPD Officer Colendula Green confirms five men were taken into custody and three weapons were recovered.

We have no word yet on a motive.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

