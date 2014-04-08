Yazoo Co. officials thank citizens who found missing girl

Latika Jackson sent us this and says these are the boys who found Patrauna's body

Yazoo County officials are formally thanking the group of men who found the missing 9 year old girl in a canal in Yazoo City Monday night.

Around 6:00 p.m. officials called off the search for Patrauna Hudson. About an hour later, a group of 14 concerned citizens continued the search. They found Patrauna in a drainage canal behind the Fouche Apartment complex at 6:54 p.m.

Emergency Management Director, Joey Ward and Major Tillmon Clifton held a news conference at the Yazoo City Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

She was located about a mile away from where she disappeared initially Sunday night. That particular area was searched before but Ward says when officials searched that area, the water levels were about 9 feet deep. Levels had receded to 3 to 4 feet when she was found.

Yazoo County officials say they owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the young men who didn't give up and the community who pitched in as well.

Our news crew was the only news crew there when the group of men found Patrauna's body.

"We just didn't give up, we didn't give up, I stumbled on something heavy in the water then I used a pipe to pick the body up in the water," said Robbie Green, one of the men who found the little girl.

"I had to go out and help to have the mama to have some peace in her life," said Bryston Young, another of the men who found Patrauna.

"They stepped in in the roll of community leaders and like I said even though it doesn't matter who found her, she was found, said Ward. "Without them, she may have still been undiscovered and that's what we're just so thankful for."

The coroner ruled the cause of death drowning.

Investigators say the family doesn't have the money to bury Patrauna. There is a memorial fund set up in her name at Bench Smart Credit Union. If you like to donate, put the donation under Hudson Gilmore.

