Mendenhall restaurant still not frying fish, post-flood

A week made a big difference for one business in Simpson County. Flood waters have completely receded at Eason's Catfish House in Mendenhall. Owner Candi Lewis was speechless when she went inside the restaurant after four days of being flooded out.

"We came in and first saw the damage, I was blown away," explained Lewis. "And I came real close to throwing my hands up."

But she didn't. Cleaning up is a labor of love for Lewis. She's invested more than just money into this place.

"I can't let the people that work here down because some of them this is a way of making a living too," she said.

Saturday was the major clean up day. All that's left now are the bare bones.

"The water was up just a little below this," said Lewis as she pointed out the water line inside. "It soaked up some so we had to come just above it. Cut the walls out and tear a lot of the insulation in the bottom out. Which we still may have to replace some of it cause some of this is still real damp."

The restaurant has flooded six or eight times before. This time, even the booths and tables weren't stacked high enough to escape a soaking from flood waters.

"We're going to disinfect," Lewis assured us. "And spray everything down. And it's going to be scrubbed up real good. This has happened so many times that we've pretty much got it down pat."

Lewis was able to get the deep freezers and fryers out before it flooded. She said that alone saved her thousands of dollars in damages. She estimated that it will be 6-8 weeks before they can reopen.

