Lumumba and Yarber ready for Tuesday's election

Candidates for Jackson Mayor made their final rounds before voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Monday, both Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Tony Yarber were busy canvassing and making some last minute stops on the campaign trail.

"We're just trying to connect with voters, wherever they are, whether that's canvassing or doing rides around town trying to get people's attention to let them know that tomorrow is an important day," said Lumumba.

"Beating the streets, talking to people, trying to get the message out," said Yarber. Making an attempt to ensure that the vision is clear and that people know there is only one candidate that is prepared to do this job on day 1."



Chokwe Antar Lumumba's headquarters were packed with supporters Monday who went out to different neighborhoods canvassing before the special election.

"You know I truly do believe in one city, one aim, one destiny and I fundamentally believe that they need to be involved in that process," Lumumba said on the eve of the election. "Jackson will be great but it won't be on the account of me, it won't be on the account of anybody other than the people, the people make Jackson great."



Tony Yarber's supporters packed Dueling Hall for a Gospel Concert. He says he's leaning on his experience to get the votes.

"We don't have the luxury of electing someone who has a huge learning curve," said Yarber. "I'm prepared to do it, we are ready to get this job done we are ready to walk into office at 7:15 and get to work on behalf of everyday citizens."

Both candidates have busy mornings planned. The polls open at seven a.m.

