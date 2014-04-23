Mississippi's top educators honored

Educators usually on the other side of handing out awards were the recipients of honors Wednesday. School districts from across the state selected a teacher and administrator of the year.

"The important thing to realize is how many lives these individuals are touching back at home," said state superintendent Dr. Carey Wright. "And to us, that's the blessing."

Results of a detailed selection process are revealed every year during this luncheon.

The 2014 Mississippi teacher of the year is Mary Margaret King. She has been teaching English at New Albany High School for nine years.

"The investments we're going to make in our young people, that's where we're going to yield our rewards," explained King.

She'll serve as an ambassador for the state as she meets with fellow "Teachers of the Year" from across the country. She'll also travel to Washington, D.C. where she'll meet the President and First Lady for a ceremony at the White House.

"I'm thrilled and honored just to be able to be the voice for Mississippi teachers this year," said King.

There's another educator that will take up the torch for promoting Mississippi education. It's Gulfport High School principal Michael Lindsey. He's the 2014 Mississippi Administrator of the Year.

"Many people that throw the rocks don't know what we're doing in Mississippi and the leaps and bounds that we've made in Mississippi," said LIndsey. "And it's a tribute to what you're doing in your schools. And I can assure you I will get that out there, and let everybody know that Mississippi is a great place."

Both the administrator and teacher of the year are getting a $5,000 dollar stipend from the Department of Education.

