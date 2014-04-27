MEMA prepares for severe weather

This morning a number of agencies in our state are keeping a very close watch on the severe weather we are expected to have.

MEMA headquarters in Pearl is filled with different agencies who are committed to keep you prepared.

MEMA director Robert Latham says you need to have a plan in place.

We are told that the Mississippi National Guard does stand ready. The team is on the ground prepared for what lies ahead and is also prepared to help you in the aftermath.

MEMA officials also held a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

"This is a potentially catastrophic situation that we're looking at as it moves across the plains into the central US and then eventually to the east coast," said MEMA Director, Robert Latham.



Monday at 7a.m. this headquarters will be staffed with key agencies ready to respond in the case of an emergency.

The press conference was called with different departments across the state to develop their plan of action when this severe weather hits. The majority of the state is at risk for strong potential tornadoes, extremely large hail, flash flooding and river flooding.

It's expected to move into our area during the overnight hours, but folks should still develop a plan of action to prepare.

"Have a communication plan, know how you are going to get your alert, talk to the family members in your home, talk to your neighbors, you're relatives tell everybody how serious this is, there's absolutely no reason now for people not to know that we have the potential for severe weather," Latham said.

"That is every citizen's responsibility to protect yourself during the storm, we can't do that for you, so ensure that you have a good plan in place whether you're at work or at school or at the grocery store or at home make sure you're got a good plan to protect yourself," said Colonel Smithson with the National Guard.



Officials advise those who have to work in the morning to give yourself ample amount of time to ensure a safe commute.

"Ultimately it's what citizens do with information that we give them that's going to save their life," said Latham.



If you have issues Monday morning you can call an emergency by dialing 211.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

